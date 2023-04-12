Trophy Eyes Announce New Album ‘Suicide and Sunshine’

Newcastle melodic punks Trophy Eyes have announced their fourth album, Suicide and Sunshine. The follow-up to 2019’s The American Dream will arrive Friday, 23rd June via Hopeless Records. “It’s the tragedy and the beauty of life,” frontman John Floreani said in a statement about the album’s title. “When we did [2016 album] Chemical Miracle, our second full-length, the logo for the album was a palm tree and a noose.

“That’s literally suicide and sunshine. It’s always been there on my mind. And I think I finally just phonetically set it out. That encompasses everything I’ve been trying to do my entire career.” To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared new single ‘What Hurts the Most’ alongside an accompanying music video. Watch that below – you can pre-order Suicide and Sunshine here.

Trophy Eyes – ‘What Hurts the Most’

[embedded content]

“I moved to Newcastle, Australia, in my early 20s. My best friend and I had made a plan together in pursuit of happiness, and for some reason, to us, it all started there,” Floreani said of the emotive new song. “He’d always struggled between the pressure of conventional life and risking all for the unattainable, and I’d always flourished in chaos. Like it does, time marched on. I joined Trophy Eyes, and he dedicated his time to house deposits and long-term relationships.

“Trophy Eyes quickly consumed my life, taking my degree, relationships, friendships, jobs and homes – even the honour of best man. I found less and less time for motivational speeches, and even when I could, it was always met by a void of negativity. I gave up on him. Our friendship soured at the idea of what I’d sacrificed for my dream and how I’d neglected his. During a tour of Europe, he crossed a line back home, and I never saw him again.”

‘What Hurts the Most’ is the second single Trophy Eyes have released from Suicide and Sunshine, following last month’s ‘Blue Eyed Boy’. Since The American Dream arrived in 2019, the band have released a string of standalone singles that won’t feature on the new album, including ‘Figure Eight’, ’27 Club’ and ‘Bittersweet’.

