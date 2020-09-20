Trophy Eyes Are Teasing “Incredible New Things” On The Way This Year

To say that 2020 has been full of disappointments would be an understatement bigger than Donald Trump’s combover, but now we finally have something to look forward to: new Trophy Eyes.

The Newcastle punk graduates are teasing what could be their first new music since their 2019 single ‘Figure Eight’, arriving before year’s end.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote:

“Hi, friends! We know this year has been a nightmare so far- it’s been hard on all of us. Don’t forget that music is your friend, and it’s here whenever you need it most. We have some incredible new things to show you before 2021, but until then, share love where you can”

You heard right. “INCREDIBLE new things.”

Could 2020 be saved after all?

Watch this space.

