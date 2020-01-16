Trophy Eyes Drop New Single ‘Figure Eight’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 16, 2020

It’s been a little under two years since Trophy Eyes dropped their stellar 2018 album The American Dream, but now the band are back with the release of new scorcher ‘Figure Eight’.

Of the song, frontman John Floreani said it reflects a dream told with two perspectives.

“’Figure Eight’ is about time lost,” he said in a statement.

“It is the sound of a broken heart, the deafening silence of a couple once in love, and a fleeting dream told from two perspectives – one is of failure and the other of resentment.”

“The song is about a man who had given himself entirely, still desperately grasping at straws of success and a woman left to pick up the pieces of the reality.”

They’re also taking the song on a sneaky little tour down the east coast in February, with tickets flying out the door.

Listen to ‘Figure Eight’, and see all tour deets, below.

Trophy Eyes ‘Figure Eight’ 2020 East Coast Tour

Tickets on sale now

With special guests Blessed & Congrats

Thursday, 13th February

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 14th February

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th February

The Croxton, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website