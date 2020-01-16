Trending Now

Trophy Eyes Give Us Lyric Video For New Single, ‘Figure Eight’ Ft. WWE’s Seth Rollins

thumbnail
Music
admin

Trophy Eyes Give Us Lyric Video For New Single, ‘Figure Eight’ Ft. WWE’s Seth Rollins

Written by Laura English on January 17, 2020

In case you missed it, Trophy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Figure Eight’ and it’s a big banger. It’s full of John Floreani’s classic, anthemic vocals with fast hooks and a lil bit of sax.

Today, the Trophy Eyes guys have shared a new visual lyric video for the track. It shows WWE star, Seth Rollins use the new track to pump himself up while he gets ready for a match. If you were wondering, Rollins reckons it’s a banger too.

Trophy Eyes’ drummer, Blake Caruso said the single is a stand alone track, “It’s different to anything we’ve ever done before and we’re stepping over boundaries to create a piece of music we enjoy.”

Since their debut album, Mend, Move On, Trophy Eyes have released a stand alone single before each album. ‘Tired Hearts’ came before Chemical Miracle, ‘Hurt’ before The American Dream, and now we have ‘Figure Eight’. We’re super keen.

You can check out the video for ‘Figure Eight’ down below, along with the band’s East Coast tour dates coming up.

[embedded content]

Trophy Eyes ‘Figure Eight’ Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 13th February
The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 14th February
Manning Bar, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th February
The Croxton, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website

Related Posts

Back To Top