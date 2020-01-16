Trophy Eyes Give Us Lyric Video For New Single, ‘Figure Eight’ Ft. WWE’s Seth Rollins

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

In case you missed it, Trophy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Figure Eight’ and it’s a big banger. It’s full of John Floreani’s classic, anthemic vocals with fast hooks and a lil bit of sax.

Today, the Trophy Eyes guys have shared a new visual lyric video for the track. It shows WWE star, Seth Rollins use the new track to pump himself up while he gets ready for a match. If you were wondering, Rollins reckons it’s a banger too.

Check me out in @trophyeyesmusic video for their new banger of a single “Figure Eight.” Can’t wait to hear the rest of the record, fellas! https://t.co/j34oTAt4NT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 16, 2020

Trophy Eyes’ drummer, Blake Caruso said the single is a stand alone track, “It’s different to anything we’ve ever done before and we’re stepping over boundaries to create a piece of music we enjoy.”

New single drops tomorrow. It’s different to anything we’ve ever done before and we’re stepping over boundaries to create a piece of music we enjoy. This song is a stand alone to what we have in store next. We hope you enjoy it — Blake Caruso (@blake_caruso) January 15, 2020

Since their debut album, Mend, Move On, Trophy Eyes have released a stand alone single before each album. ‘Tired Hearts’ came before Chemical Miracle, ‘Hurt’ before The American Dream, and now we have ‘Figure Eight’. We’re super keen.

You can check out the video for ‘Figure Eight’ down below, along with the band’s East Coast tour dates coming up.

[embedded content]

Trophy Eyes ‘Figure Eight’ Tour

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 13th February

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 14th February

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th February

The Croxton, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website