Tropical cyclone unlikely to enter PH until weekend

MANILA, Philippines — It is unlikely that a tropical cyclone will form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility until weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday.

“Nananatiling mababa ang tiyansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo in the next days sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” said Pagasa weather specialist Patrick del Mundo.

(The chances of tropical cyclones within the Philippine Area of Responsibility for the next three days remain unlikely.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring overcast skies with rains in parts of Luzon.

“Sa bahagi ng Quezon at may Bicol region magiging maulap ‘yung kalangitan na may mahinang pag-ulan o may mga pag-ulan dahil pa din yan sa epekto ng amihan,” Del Mundo said.

(In parts of Quezon and Bicol Region, expect cloudy skies with light rains and rainfall due to the effect of northeast monsoon.)

Fair weather, on the other hand, is expected for the rest of the country.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, generally fair weather condition at may mga tiyansa lamang ng pag-ulan at pag-ambon,” the weather specialist said.

(For the rest of Luzon, we expect generally fair weather with chances of rainfall and light rains.)

“Dito sa kalakhang Visayas at Mindanao, generally magiging maaliwalas ang panahon at may tiyansa lamang ng mga localized thunderstorms na maaaring magtagal ng dalawang oras,” he added.

(Here in the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, expect generally fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms that could last until two hours.)

Pagasa did not raise gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

