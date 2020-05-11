Tropical Depression Ambo may intensify into a storm in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ambo may develop into a storm within 24 hours as it continues to move slowly above sea waters, according to a bulletin released Monday night by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Aside from that, there’s an increased likelihood that Ambo might become a severe tropical storm before making landfall, possibly in the Bicol Region.

As of 10:00 p.m., Ambo was located 300 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Norte. It has maintained its strength of maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour with gustiness reaching up to 70 kph.

“We can see that based on the legend or sign for Ambo, it will intensify into a tropical storm. On Wednesday the eye of Ambo will be 155 kilometers east of Borongan City,” weather specialist Ariel Rojas said in Filipino in a briefing.

“Meanwhile, by Thursday evening, it would be in the vicinity of Libon, Albay, and we can see that its legend has changed again, which means it can possibly intensify into a severe tropical storm when it moves through Bicol’s seas,” he added.

According to Pagasa’s classification system, tropical depressions are cyclones with maximum sustained winds of less than 61 kph.

Such weather disturbances are upgraded to a tropical storm when its maximum winds are within 62 kph to 88 kph and eventually to a severe tropical storm if its winds are between 89 kph to 117 kph.

Pagasa predicts that by Friday evening, Ambo is in the vicinity of Tarlac, crossing parts of Southern Luzon and Metro Manila. It is forecast to leave Luzon’s landmass by Saturday evening, moving across the West Philippine Sea, 145 km west-northwest of Laoag.

However, the state weather bureau clarified that Ambo’s track might change.

As of now, the 24-hour rainfall forecast says that most of the rains will be on the country’s eastern seas, near the present location of Ambo. By Tuesday afternoon and night, residents of Eastern Visayas and Eastern Mindanao can expect rains due to the trough of the tropical depression.

Signal No. 1 may be raised over Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, as strong winds from Ambo may hit the eastern seaboard.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms may persist in Luzon, including Metro Manila, but these will not be caused by Ambo.

Pagasa urges the public to continue monitoring weather updates, as low-lying areas and those near slopes may be prone to flooding and landslides.

Earlier, Pagasa said that the tropical depression has a high chance of gaining strength as it “remains almost stationary” over the eastern waters.

