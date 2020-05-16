Tropical Depression Ambo slows down as it moves over Luzon Strait

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ambo, internationally known as Vongfong, slowed down while moving northeastward over Luzon Strait on Saturday evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its severe weather bulletin issued at 11 p.m., Pagasa said the tropical depression was moving northeastward from 20 to 10 kph.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was last spotted 95 km west of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted over the extreme northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud), the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria), Babuyan Islands, and Batanes.

FEATURED STORIES

Light to moderate with likely heavy rains are expected over Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Apayao, the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the eastern portion of Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora for the next 24 hours.

/atm

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ