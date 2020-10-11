Tropical Depression Nika expected to exit PAR Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Nika may have a brief stay inside the country as it is seen to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Monday morning and afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

Nika was last seen moving in a west or westward pattern at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour, according to the severe weather bulletin issued on Sunday night by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration,

As of 10:00 p.m., Nika has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was located at 200 kilometers west-southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

No tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised.

Nika is not expected to make landfall in any part of the country. It would instead head towards China’s Hainan province. By that time, it would have progressed as a severe tropical storm.

For now, it is still seen to continue intensifying not only the southwest monsoon, or habagat, but also the northeasterly surface wind flow, which acts as the precursor to the northeast monsoon, or amihan.

Combined effects would bring moderate to heavy rains over southern Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Rizal, and northern Quezon including Polillo Islands.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, is expected to have light to moderate with at times heavy rainfall.

Pagasa warned that flooding in low-lying areas and rain-induced landslides are possible, urging residents near these areas to monitor weather updates and coordinate with local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices.

A gale warning was raised over the seaboards of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and northern parts of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands. This means fisherfolk and boat transfer operators using small seacraft are barred from setting sail.

The rest of Luzon’s coastlines, meanwhile, would have a moderate to rough sea condition, which would make sea travel for small boats risky as well.

