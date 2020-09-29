Tropical depression spotted outside PAR; not likely to enter PH territory

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is being monitored but is not expected to enter the country’s territory, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

The tropical depression was last spotted 2,570 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, according to Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The weather disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph, and is currently slowly moving north-northeast.

“Kapag napanatili ang pagkilos ng tropical depression, malabo na itong pumasok sa PAR. Napakalayo nitong tropical depression at hindi nakakaapekto sa ating panahon,” Aurelio said in a weather forecast issued at 4 a.m.

(If the tropical depression maintains its movement, it may not enter PAR. It is far from the country’s landmass so it is not affecting our weather condition.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, and Sulu.

Pagasa said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon or evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

