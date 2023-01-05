Tropical Fuck Storm Put Touring Plans on Hold After Bassist Fiona Kitschin Diagnosed with Cancer

Tropical Fuck Storm have put their international touring plans on hold for the remainder of the year, sharing that founding bassist and vocalist Fiona Kitschin has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media today. “We’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.”

TFS: “We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed”

The band had a run of shows on the US West Coast scheduled which were due to kick off in San Diego this month, which have been cancelled. TFS went on to say that they’ll have to “play everything else by ear” as far as other activities, but will “try to keep you all informed.”

Kitschin, who also played in the Drones, formed TFS alongside partner and Drones bandmate Gareth Liddiard in 2017, plus High Tension‘s Lauren Hammel and Erica Dunn from Mod Con, Harmony and more.They’ve released three albums thus far – 2018 debut A Laughing Death in Meatspace, 2019’s Braindrops and 2021’s Deep States.

More recently, the band last year released a collaborative project with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (Satanic Slumber Party), dropped an EP titled Moonburn that featured covers of Iggy Pop and Talking Heads songs, and ended 2022 with new single ‘The Golden Ratio’.

