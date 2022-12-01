Tropical Fuck Storm Share New Single ‘The Golden Ratio’, Announce 12″ Record with Hendrix Cover

Tropical Fuck Storm have shared new single ‘The Golden Ratio’ and announced they’ll release a new 12″ record titled Submersive Behaviour in February. The new track is a warped, abrasive psych-rock cut that foregrounds frontman Gareth Liddiard’s snarled vocals with stabs of warbling, distorted guitar and freeform percussion.

“The Golden Ratio exists when a line is divided into two parts and the longer part (a) divided by, the smaller part (b) is equal to the sum of (a) + (b) divided by (a), which both equal 1.61803398875,” Liddiard explains. “Our new song has been crafted to these exact specifications for the purposes of musical excellence.”

Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm’s’ ‘The Golden Ratio’

[embedded content]

Submersive Behaviour will arrive on Friday, 3rd February via Joyful Noise Recordings. In addition to ‘The Golden Ratio’, the record will also include three cuts from the band’s Moonburn EP earlier this year – its title track, a redux of Braindrops cut Aspirin, and a cover of ‘Ann’ by The Stooges.

The 12″ will also feature a 19-minute cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘1983 (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)’ that features Dan Kelly and Aaron Cupples. In a statement, Liddiard called their version an “attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix’s classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction,” referring to Zayn Malik‘s recent rendition of the song for Hendrix’s 80th birthday.

Liddiard has also announced a solo acoustic show in Melbourne to round out the year. Gaz will play at the Brunswick Ballroom on Wednesday, 15th December, with Michael Beach on support duties. Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm Cover ‘Ann’ by The Stooges

Listen To Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizz’s Massive New Collab ‘Satanic Slumber Party’

Tropical Fuck Storm Appear (Kind Of) In New Jordan Peele Film ‘Nope’