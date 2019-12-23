HomeTopNews Philippines

Tropical Storm Ursula strands 4,000 passengers in Bicol ports‬

December 23, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY — More than 4,000 passengers were stranded in various ports in the Bicol region after trips were canceled on Monday due to Tropical Storm Ursula.

In a report from Philippine Coast Guard Bicol, as of 4 p.m., in Albay, 563 passengers have been stuck in Pio Duran Port while 25 in Bapor in Masbate.

In Sorsogon, 3,374 passengers were stranded in Matnog Port, 224 in Pilar and 29 in Bulan.
Most of the passengers in Sorsogon were bound for Visayas and Mindanao.

At least 1,059 rolling cargoes, 12 sea vessels and four motorbanca were also stranded in ports.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration hoisted the signal no. 1 in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands.

