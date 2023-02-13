Trough of LPA brings cloudy skies, rains in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Bohol

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring overcast skies and rains in the entire Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Bohol on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA off Mindanao is outside of the Philippine area of responsibility and has a low possibility of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“While we have a low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it has a small chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, and we can say that its circulation is not that developed,” Badrina said, partly in Filipino, in a public weather forecast.

FEATURED STORIES

“We expect that its trough or extension that you can see in the part of Mindanao, will bring cloudy skies with rains,” Badrina added.

On the other hand, the rest of the country is expecting fair Monday weather, according to Badrina.

“For the rest of the country, particularly in Luzon, as you can see there is almost no cloud [bands],” he also said.

“Northeast monsoon continues to prevail, but generally fair weather is expected in most parts of Luzon and Visayas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise gale warnings in any seaboards nationwide.

RELATED STORY

1 tropical cyclone expected in February — Pagasa

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>