Troye Sivan Returns With Brooding New Banger ‘Take Yourself Home’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 2, 2020

It’s been a minute since national pop treasure Troye Sivan released solo music, instead collaborating over the past couple years with the likes of BTS, Lauv, Jónsi and of course, Charli XCX for her mega-hit ‘1999’.

This morning, however, Sivan has shared ‘Take Yourself Home’, a somewhat melancholic dance track that sees the singer opening up about struggling to feel content where you are, before ending with an edgy tech-house outro. The track was co-written with Leland, Oscar Görres and Taylor Parx.

“‘Take Yourself Home’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. The song is kind of a pep talk with yourself and the place you’re from. Grappling with your place in the world,” says Sivan of the new song.

“I write these songs as a diary entry, then as life and places change and relationships change, songs can take on a new meaning entirely. Clearly that has happened for this song with what is going on in the world right now.”

Unable to shoot a music video for the track, Sivan put out a call for freelance creatives to collaborate with him for graphics, animations and art – resulting in various visuals, such as the lyric video, which you can watch below.