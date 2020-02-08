Truck full of used industrial oil seized by police in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Police officers intercepted on Saturday afternoon a truck loaded with 21 drums of suspected used industrial oil in Ligao City in Albay province.

Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said driver Job Canaveral, 56, and his helper Rakey Canaveral, 32, both from Barangay Oma-oma in Ligao City, were arrested.

The truck was traveling through Barangay Nabonton when flagged down by police and personnel from the Environment Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (EMB-DENR) at around 10:30 a.m.

The suspects failed to present documents that would allow them to transport hazardous and toxic substances in violation of the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Waste Act of 1990 (Republic Act No. 6969).

The 21 drums containing used oil were turned over to the EMB office here.

