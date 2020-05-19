Trucks barred from Roxas Boulevard due to cracks

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy vehicles like container and cargo trucks are now barred from using Roxas Boulevard after cracks were discovered along the road, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said on Tuesday.

According to Moreno, the cracks were discovered Tuesday afternoon, prompting him to meet with trucking companies and other transport organizations.

“To all those carrying heavy cargo, don’t pass through Roxas Boulevard for the time being. At around 5:30, we discovered a crack on a portion of the road. This is dangerous. Motorists may be at risk. It’s better to be careful,” Moreno said in Filipino in a press briefing.

He then authorized truckers heading south to use the old route of Padre Burgos Avenue, before exiting right to Finance Road, going through Taft Avenue towards Ayala Boulevard, then making a right turn to San Marcelino Street.

Truckers would then have to make a left towards United Nations Avenue to reach Quirino Avenue and then take another left to the Osmeña Highway (South Superhighway).

Moreno said truckers who violate this regulation might cause a similar incident that happened in June 2019, when an overloaded truck caused a portion of the concrete at the corner of Remedios Street and Roxas Boulevard to collapse.

Thee cause of the cracks was still undetermined. Moreno said that he would have to wait for an assessment from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In the meantime, even private vehicles are discouraged from using the road to prevent accidents.

