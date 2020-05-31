TrueMoney brings FMCG inventories to local sari-sari stores

At a time of cashless transactions and limited movement, TrueMoney brings large scale FMCGs (fast-moving consumer goods) to local community stores and helps them thrive amid the pandemic.

PAYMENTS and remittance network TrueMoney rolls out its award-winning Dagdag Puhunan program for the benefit of local communities amid the pandemic. In partnership with Unilever, it enables cashless payment for purchase of essential food and non-food products.

Instead of paying products in cash, sari-sari store owners can transact through the secure Dagdag Puhunan platform, using their Unionbank credit line to directly purchase stocks from Truemoney’s FMCG partners. It eliminates the need for physical cash transactions and trucking services. It ensures the safety of retailers and distributors on the road at the time of enforced varied quarantine measures across the country.

Amy Garcia, a sari-sari store owner for more than two decades recognizes the low touch economy innovations of Dagdag Puhunan. She cited the convenience of having a fixed retail budget and direct access to big FMCGs like Unilever.

“There is no need to go out and close my store to stock up on goods,” Garcia adds.

At present, sari-sari store customers of Unilever’s distributors can purchase additional stocks on affordable credit and do not have to worry about running out stock before the next Unilever salesman’s visit or the inconvenience and cost of replenishing stock at the wholesaler.

“This partnership with TrueMoney is about bridging the gap and providing our customers access to financial solutions that otherwise could not be provided by the traditional banking industry,” Val Gran, Unilever iDT Executive said. “This is attributed to stringent documentary requirements and other barriers in accessing capital.”

In the course of the two-year partnership, the TrueMoney platform comprises 77 percent Unilever loyalty program customer base, made up of its distributors and their sari-sari store customers. The inclusion of the Dagdag Puhunan credit facility expanded this partnership.