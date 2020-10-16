Trump Is Hit With Another Cease And Desist Order, This Time From Phil Collins

Phil Collins is the latest artist to hit Donald Trump with a Cease and Desist Order following the unauthorised use of their music. Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ was played on Wednesday at an Iowa rally.

It’s another peculiar soundtracking choice by Trump for his rallies. ‘In The Air Tonight’ played as he walked on stage in Des Moines, Iowa. Trump of course, did not have permission from Phil Collins to play the song.

Consequence of Sound reached out to Collins and his team for comment. Phil Collins told the publication, “Yes we are well aware of the Trump campaign’s use of this song and we have already issued a ‘cease and desist’ letter via our lawyers who continue to monitor the situation.”

Phil Collins now joins the likes of Leonard Cohen, Queen, Neil Young, and the Rolling Stones. All of whom have had their music played at Trump rallies against their will.

Artists aren’t the only ones filing lawsuits against the US President. TikTok announced back in August that they too would be filing a lawsuit.

Anyway, Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ is a huge tune. Have a listen to it below and watch the ‘First Time Hearing’ twins Tim and Fred Williams react to it here.

[embedded content]