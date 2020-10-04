Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night, but added that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” he said.

