Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFPWASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night, but added that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” he said.

