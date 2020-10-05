Trump pledges return to campaign ‘soon’ as he leaves hospital

WASHINGTON, United States — US President Donald Trump on Monday left the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19, just after announcing he would be “back on the campaign trail soon”.

Wearing a mask, the president stepped out of the hospital near Washington, giving a thumbs-up sign as he entered a vehicle that took him to a waiting helicopter.

“Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!” Trump had tweeted moments earlier. “The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”

Trump was hopitalized Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. He announced Monday morning he would leave the Walter Reed Medical Center that evening, to continue his treatment at the White House.

