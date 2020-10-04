Trump says ‘learned a lot about Covid’ by ‘really going to school’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US President Donald Trump said Sunday he “learned a lot about Covid” by “really going to school” as he has battled the virus in hospital.

“I learned a lot about Covid, I learned it by really going to school,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the books school,’ and I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing.”

Shortly after sharing the video, Trump left Walter Reed hospital outside Washington for a surprise visit to supporters gathered outside. Video footage showed the president wearing a face mask and waving to crowds as he drove past.

FEATURED STORIES

gsg



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>