“‘Trust the process, don’t be discouraged’: Alodia Gosiengfiao advises new gamer”

Alodia Gosiengfiao recounts her experience when she was still starting in the gaming world.

Alodia Gosiengfiao shared an uplifting message to a netizen who expressed frustration for not gaining the support that he expected from the people close to him.

In the comment section of Alodia’s Facebook page, the netizen said, “Minsan nakaka-discourage lang din talaga lalo kapag walang sumusuporta sa’yo… Kakaumpisa ko lang ng live streaming. Share dito, share doon. Ako lang mag-isa nag-share ng lahat ng pinopost ko dahil wala naman ding ibang tutulong.”

In response to the netizen, Alodia recounted her own experience when she was still starting in the gaming world. She remarked, “When I started gaming, wala po sumusuporta. Sinira ng mom ko PC ko kasi masyado ako naglalaro. But I still found a way. Nabalance ko studies, gaming and other hobbies (art/cosplay/business). Graduated ADMU (Ateneo de Manila University) and still pursued my passions without expecting anything in return nor anyone to help me.”

Alodia stressed the importance of being patient. She also highlighted that more than the skills, the values of a person is far more essential.

“Parati ang nasa isip ko, masaya ako sa ginagawa ko, wala ako ginagamit o tinatapakan and may natutulungan ako. At patient po ako. What I have now, I never asked for, dumadating na lang po and I am very grateful for that. I wish more people would realize that ok may skills, ok ‘yung presentable ‘yung stream o game, but malaking bagay po ‘yung values and pagkatao ng isang tao,” she said

Alodia also reminded the netizen to “trust the process” and “always be kind to others

“Don’t be discouraged, it took me 17 years from my first online game (RO 2003). Good luck po!” she added.