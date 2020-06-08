“Trying too hard? Roxanne Barcelo responds to criticisms”

Actress Roxanne Barcelo, who has become more open about her personal life since appearing in the ABS-CBN noontime variety show It’s Showtime, has caught the attention of many with her hilarious personality. While several people find her personality refreshing, some think she is “trying too hard.”

Although she ignored these words for the longest time, it seems Barcelo has had enough with all of them as she took to Twitter to address all these issues.

The 35-year-old celebrity, who has gone through a lot since her father’s death, has tried her best to shift her focus on making her dreams a reality.

“Some say, I try too hard. Admittedly, I really do try hard to do my best, achieve something for myself, to just focus on the good, and make my dreams a reality. It is very hard after everything I’ve been through. But today, I don’t wanna try hard anymore. I just wanna be me,” she wrote in a tweet.

Barcelo marked her comeback as a Kapamilya in 2017 via the teleserye Wildflower. She has since introduced her talent in singing in 2019 through It’s Showtime’s Tawag Ng Tanghalan.