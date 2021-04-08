TS Cloud is now selling the new Google Workspace Frontline

TAIPEI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — According to statistics, about 80 percent of workers globally are “deskless”. These people work on the front line as the backbone of the enterprise, thus the new Google Workspace Frontline has been launched. It is designed to allow the frontline staff to enjoy the convenience of online communication and collaboration with colleagues even if they are not working at their desks. As a long-term Google Premier Partner, TS Cloud will be selling the new Google Workspace Frontline at USD5/user/month with the aim to assist more companies in adapting to the ever-changing digital era.



What is Google Workspace Frontline? The difference with Business Starter is not only in price.

Google Workspace Frontline is designed specifically for frontline workers as a collaboration and communication tool. In terms of function, it provides basic tools including Gmail, Meet, Calendar, Docs, Drive, Chat, and more, as well as business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management that help keep a company’s data secure. Additionally, customers can purchase Google Vault as an information governance and eDiscovery tool to further ensure the security of company data.

Although the main functions of Google Workspace Frontline are similar to Business Starter, it provides the same level of security feature as Business Standard.

Price: USD$5 /user/month

/user/month Cloud storage: 2GB

Advanced Endpoint Management

Eligible to add on Google Vault

Price: USD$6 /user/month

/user/month Storage: 30GB

Basic Endpoint Management

Not eligible to add on Google Vault

TS Cloud continues to help companies establish smooth channels for information exchange via cloud technology.

Google’s local reseller – TS Cloud believes that the new Google Workspace Frontline can help to open up communication and collaboration channels between frontline workers and corporate teams. With the experience of helping more than 3,000 companies to implement Google Workspace, it will continue to use Google’s cloud technology to help companies to improve productivity and competitiveness by providing services such as introduction, activation, and consultation for customers who want to use the new Google Workspace Frontline to complete the goal of a perfect work mode of internal enterprise communication.

Please feel free to schedule a consultation ( https://tscloud.com.my/consult-g-suite ) or call TS Cloud (Google Premier Partner) at 1800-18-3155.

