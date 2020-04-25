“Tubig at Langis, Zanjoe Marudo’s character ‘Natoy’ go viral online”

As the 2016 Kapamilya drama series Tubig at Langis gets a rerun during this enhanced community quarantine period, memes of main star Zanjoe Marudo’s character Natoy went viral on social media.

His line, “Ako ‘to si Natoy na mahal na mahal ka” specifically hit well with netizens that it became iconic. It was often used in memes and parody videos posted on social media.

Here are some of the funny posts:

When Tubig at Langis became a Korean drama:

When the famous Korean drama Crash Landing On You was dubbed, Tubig at Langis style:

As well as the American hit movie Spiderman:

It could be a Disney movie too:

Lastly, netizens seem to relate well with Natoy as they often refer to him for ‘hugot.’