“Tuesday Vargas celebrates 40th birthday with photo shoot”

To celebrate her 40th birthday, singer-comedienne Tuesday Vargas recently posed for a photo shoot by Nice Print Photography.

Tuesday Vargas has turned 40.

And to celebrate her birthday, the singer-comedienne recently posed for a photo shoot by Nice Print Photography.

Tuesday shared snaps from her birthday pictorial on her Instagram page over the weekend.

In the caption, she wrote: “Forty isn’t old, if you are a tree.

“Life begins at 40 – but so do fallen arches, rheumatism, faulty eyesight, and the tendency to tell a story to the same person, three or four times.

“But truly friends, age is a matter of feeling, not of years. I am simply grateful everyday that I elected to place myself in a youthful facination with the world and I feel happy and free. I look at things with hope and positive light because I have seen my fair share of darkness and despair. Now, I look forward to each waking day because I am finally in a good place. It’s as if I was handed a new hand and I am ready to bet on myself again.”

She then expressed her gratitude to all those who sent their birthday greetings.

“Cheers to everyone that contributed to the tapestry that is my first 40 years! I raise my glass to 100 more colorful years! Thank you for all your warm birthday greetings. I appreciate each and everyone of them,” she said.

“Onwards and upwards! Aja!” she added.

Tuesday was last seen in the movie “LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” last year, for which she was named best supporting actress at the 3rd Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP).