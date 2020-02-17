Tuesday weather forecast: Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and localized thunderstorms will bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers nationwide on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.



In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the “amihan” will bring cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms were forecast to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Visayas and Mindanao.

