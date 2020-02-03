Tuesday weather forecast: Cloudy skies with light rains nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The entire country will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.



In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the “amihan” will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa, meanwhile, said that forecast wind speed is moderate to strong in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, while coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

GSG