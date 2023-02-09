Tugboat sinks off Batangas, triggers oil spill — PCG

MANILA, Philippines — A tugboat sank off Barangay Subukin in San Juan, Batangas, causing an oil spill in the area, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Thursday.

All crew members of the M/TUG STRONG BRAVERYsafely abandoned the vessel.

“Due to strong waves, the water flooded inside the motor tug, causing it to submerge yesterday, 08 February 2023. During the initial assessment, the PCG team discovered that oil spilled in the surrounding area and scattered along the port,” the PCG said in a statement.

According to authorities, the oil spill is around 300 square meters wide.

PCG Marine Environmental Protection Group-Batangas conducted a vessel inspection and shoreline assessment to determine the impact of the maritime incident.

The group found approximately 30 to 40 liters of oil patches along the shoreline.

PCG personnel and the crew of the tugboat has conducted manual oil spill recovery using sorbent pads and empty drums. (Mae Anne Bilolo, INQIUIRER.net trainee)

