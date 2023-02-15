Tulfo seeks review of existing policies on workers’ minimum pay hikes

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Raffy Tulfo is seeking a review of the existing policies on the minimum wage hikes, noting that the last increase would not be able to sustain the living conditions of workers.

The latest increase in workers’ pay, which took effect last June, only ranged between P30 and P110.

Tulfo lamented, however, how the new record high inflation of 8.7 percent in January has “significantly impacted the cost of living, making it difficult for workers to make ends meet on their current wages.”

Thus, his proposal to review the existing minimum wage hikes through Senate Resolution No. 476 was filed last Monday.

“The current minimum wage increase will not be able to sustain the living conditions of workers, and many workers are facing significant financial difficulties as a result and the issuance of an emergency wage order may be necessary to address these challenges,” Tulfo said in the resolution.

With the rising inflation, the labor groups are calling for a new round of wage hikes to recover the lost purchasing of workers not just in Metro Manila, but in the whole country.

The proposal for another wage increase is now being examined by the National Wages and Productivity Commission and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards, the resolution further noted.

“It is imperative to improve the standard of living and quality of life for workers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, and to ensure that the policies on the minimum wage increase are fair, effective, and consistent with the needs of the workers and the economy,” Tulfo said.

His resolution specifically asked the Senate committee on labor headed by Senator Jinggoy Estrada to conduct an inquiry and review of the said existing policies on minimum wage hikes.

