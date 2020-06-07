“‘Tumitingin ka pa ba sa ibang babae?’: Alex Gonzaga asks Mikee Morada in lie detector challenge”

Mikee Morada underwent a lie detector challenge in Alex Gonzaga’s latest YouTube vlog.

Alex Gonzaga challenged her fiance Mikee Morada in a lie detector game in her recent YouTube vlog.

Mikee was asked an array of sizzling questions by Alex and her relatives including controversial ones like, “Tumitingin ka pa ba sa ibang babae?” and “Napilitan ka lang ba mag-propose?”

In the challenge, Alex used a lie detector device that was strapped to Mikee’s hand which delivered a miniscule electric shock to him.

Alex has been uploading a series of vlogs inspired by popular local television shows on her channel. For her lie detector vlog, the actress-vlogger made a parody of ABS-CBN’s investigative docu-drama titled Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

The vlog has already gotten more than 1 million views since it premiered on Saturday, June 6.

