Turkey sends second medical aid shipment to US

ANKARA, Turkey — A second Turkish military plane took off from an airbase near Ankara carrying more medical aid to the United States which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Thursday the cargo plane is carrying a second batch of protective equipment, including masks, hazmat suits and disinfectants, as part of Turkish efforts to the United States as it grapples with the outbreak. Turkey also dispatched a plane with medical supplies on Tuesday.

A message attached to the boxes of supplies read: “From Turkey to the United States with love,” according to the private DHA news agency.

Turkey’s deputy foreign minister, Selim Yavuz Kiran and the US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, were at a military airbase to see the plane off.

Separately, a Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies, including masks and disinfectants, also left for South Africa late on Wednesday, Anadolu reported.

Turkish officials said the country has donated medical supplies to a total of 55 countries — including Britain, Italy, and Spain.

