Turns Out Machine Gun Kelly’s Australian Hero Is *Checks Notes* Corey Worthington

Machine Gun Kelly has been on the promo trail spruiking his new Travis Barker-produced LP, Tickets To My Downfall, which sees him make a glorious foray into pop-punk. And as part of his hype circuit, the rapper turned Tommy Lee impersonator turned emo revivalist made a cameo on your mum’s favourite Aussie news & current affairs tele talk show, The Project on Sunday night.

It was there that MGK dropped the platinum blonde bombshell that he is not only aware of the existence of one-time Australian Myspace bad boy Corey Worthington, but also considers him something of an icon.

For the Gen Z-ers out there, Worthington infamously chucked the nation’s wildest rager in Melbourne while his parrents were out of town back in 2008, with 500 rowdy punters rocking up and rampaging through the neighbourhood after homeboy plugged the bash on MySpace (that’s a social media site that existed prior to Insta and TikTok, fyi).

And yeah, it appears MGK is a longtime stan.

“As far as what I’m enjoying from Australian content, it’s still the homie with the glasses on that was like, 16 years old and threw the party at his parents house that the neighbours hated,” MGK told The Project‘s Tommy Little via Zoom.

“Still to this day, one of my favourite YouTube clips and content that Australia has produced.”

“You guys are so much more than that, however that is a great, great piece of content,” he continued. “We don’t know it yet but he low key is like, an Australian historical figure, dude!”

Watch MGK’s chat with The Project, and relive Worthington’s iconic 2008 interview on A Current Affair below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]