Turnstile Announce Departure Of Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert

US hardcore punk band Turnstile have announced the departure of founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The news was shared to fans in a story on the group’s official Instagram account, though no specific reason has been given for Ebert’s exit.

“Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways,” the band’s statement read. “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Turnstile – NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

[embedded content]

Ebert co-founded the Baltimore band in 2010 alongside lead vocalist Brendan Yates, guitarist Sean Cullen, bassist Franz Lyons, and percussionist Daniel Fang, going on to play on all of their releases to date. This also includes 2021’s Glow On, which gave Turnstile their greatest commercial success to date, topping the US Hard Rock charts, and also reaching number 82 in Australia.

Earlier this year, Turnstile’s continuing success saw the band perform as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, Ebert was not part of the band’s lineup for the latter performance, instead being replaced by Greg Cerwonka from Californian band Take Offense.

According to a report from Lambgoat, Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang had previously filed a temporary peace order against Ebert earlier this month on 4th August, though it was was revoked just a week later on 11th August due to a lack of evidence. It is currently unclear if Ebert’s departure is related to the recent legal filings.

