TurtleTree Launches New Research and Development Facility in Greater Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TurtleTree has officially opened its new R&D facility in California’s state capital. Located in West Sacramento, this 24,000-square-foot building will house a world-class research hub showcasing the company’s extensive array of innovations and cell-based technologies.



TurtleTree launches a new R&D Facility in Greater Sacramento, marking a significant stride towards the production of consumer-ready milk and dairy.

Representing a milestone in TurtleTree’s US-based expansion plans, the research facility will spur the development of precision fermentation technology currently used to produce valuable milk ingredients like lactoferrin. This marks a significant stride towards the production of consumer-ready milk and dairy, reaffirming TurtleTree’s status as a leading player in the field of sustainable nutrition.

In addition to improving these capabilities, the establishment of this groundbreaking facility will also further TurtleTree’s mission of uplifting the world beyond the creation of sustainable food. To adequately staff the facility, the company will create approximately 40 new tech-related jobs in and around Greater Sacramento. These will span diverse fields from food science to engineering, yielding fresh opportunities for seasoned professionals and fresh graduates alike.

Referencing this positive impact, TurtleTree’s CEO and co-founder, Fengru Lin, stated: "Establishing this R&D facility in Greater Sacramento marks the first step towards bringing our unique products from development to market—one that we’re very glad will help unlock new opportunities within the local community. We’re eagerly looking forward to working with the brilliant talent in the area and building a future generation of nutrition that we can all enjoy for decades to come."

Echoing similar sentiments, various West Sacramento representatives have also offered their support for the new facility. President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, Barry Broome, stated: "We want to congratulate TurtleTree for locating their R&D and manufacturing facility in West Sacramento. This move signals market validation of why Greater Sacramento is world-class in biotech, specifically alternative proteins research."

"West Sacramento is honored to have been chosen by TurtleTree as the location for their much-anticipated research facility. The city looks forward to assisting the TurtleTree leadership to achieve their goals, with respect to the facility, through an accelerated occupancy permit process," announced West Sacramento mayor, Martha Guerrero. She added: "TurtleTree is making significant contributions to a sustainable, global food supply and is also creating opportunities to prepare future generations to continue this important scientific work through our student internship program, which will be of great benefit to the city’s youth."

Moving forward, TurtleTree remains committed to its role in developing the food and agriculture ecosystem in Northern California. Aside from functioning as a research hub, the R&D facility will also serve as an integral touchpoint for TurtleTree to connect and collaborate with educational institutions, research-focused partners, strategic partners, future customers, and investors.

