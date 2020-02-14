Turumba fest in Pakil, Laguna canceled due to COVID-19 scare

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna – The Turumba Festival was canceled by the Pakil municipal government in Laguna province following measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Pakil mayor Vincent Soriano announced the cancelation Friday on social media.

“It saddens me to report that as per Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum dated February 12, 2020, and advisory from the Department of Health dated February 7, 2020, the Musikahan Alay Kay Adonay this coming February 22, 2020, and Turumba Festival 2020 on April 18 to 22, 2020, are canceled,” Soriano said on his Facebook post.

“It’s better not to push through with these to avoid the spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus ARD,” he added.

However, the mayor said the DILG memorandum does not cover the celebrations of the Lupi at the Saint Peter of Alcantara Church this coming summer.

He said these would push through unless the church cancels them.

The Turumba Festival, which is in honor of the Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores de Turumba (Our Lady of Sorrows of Turumba), is the longest religious festival in the Philippines, spanning seven months.

It is composed of seven novenas (nine consecutive days of prayer) according to the Seven Sorrows of Mary, which starts on the Friday before Palm Sunday and ends on Pentecost Sunday. The Domingo de Dolores is celebrated every September./lzb

