TÜV Rheinland achieves accreditation as CDP partner

Enhances sustainability service portfolio to help companies’ track and report environmental data.

BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, has announced that it has become an accredited partner of the CDP, a non-profit organization that aims to promote the publication of environmentally relevant data such as greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption by companies and local authorities.

Through this partnership, TÜV Rheinland is now able to better support companies in presenting their climate action efforts and measures for a more sustainable economy in a transparent manner. CDP collects data and information on carbon emissions, climate risks, and corporate reduction targets and strategies on a voluntary basis on behalf of investors using standardized questionnaires.

TÜV Rheinland, as a CDP-accredited partner, can advise companies on how to collect and document their data to meet the requirements of disclosure under the CDP. According to Weimin Fang, Vice President Customized Services, TÜV Rheinland Greater China, “TÜV Rheinland provides support to those companies who want to embark on a path to greater sustainability and set ambitious targets for carbon emissions through their accreditation with the CDP.”

