TÜV Rheinland and BRE Jointly Released a Smart Building Evaluation System to Promote Smart Transformation of the Building Industry

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, TÜV Rheinland Greater China (TÜV Rheinland), an international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, joined hands with British Research Establishment (BRE) to hold the online launch conference of “Smart Building Evaluation System”. Zhang Xin, General Manager of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, Zhao Geping, General Manager of BRE China, and Qian Yingchu, Expert from the Building Intelligence International Working Group, introduced the development trend and prospects of smart building, discussed how to guide the implementation of smart building projects through systematization and standardization, and officially released the smart building evaluation system.

The “14th Five-Year Plan for National Urban Infrastructure Construction” released in July this year proposes to accelerate the construction of new urban infrastructure and promote the transformation and development of urban intelligence. Driven by the “dual carbon” goal and the vision of “Digital China”, green and digital transformation has become an important development direction for all industries during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. As for the building industry, improving the industrialization, digitization and intelligent level of buildings, and realizing safe, efficient, comfortable, convenient, green, low-carbon, and healthy construction have become new goals in the era of Industry 4.0 and new infrastructure. Smart buildings have seen golden development opportunities.

At the launch conference, Qian Yingchu introduced the background and trend of smart transformation of buildings in detail. In response to various challenges in the process of real estate digital transformation, he shared his thoughts on helping the industry upgrade and achieve smart and zero-carbon development. He believes that integrating system resources via digital and intelligent means is conducive to developing and exploring new opportunities in China’s real estate industry, while promoting collaborative work of relevant parties in the industry to realize the value of smart buildings.

The “Smart Building Evaluation System” jointly released by TÜV Rheinland and BRE is completed by a team of experts with an international vision and background. Meanwhile, based on local practical experience, it adopts the twin indicators of “performance and intelligence” to establish a people-centered, future-oriented, operation-oriented evaluation system. Its four evaluation modules include data and cybersecurity, building space and structure, green and low-carbon, health and comfort. It focuses on green performance, space structure, indoor health and comfort of buildings from an intelligent perspective on the basis of ensuring safety and effectiveness of the information infrastructure, and guides buildings to achieve the overall goal of safety, comfort, greenness and intelligence.

Prior to this, TÜV Rheinland and BRE have successively launched the “Net-Zero Carbon Building Evaluation System” and “Net-Zero Carbon Community Evaluation System”, covering various building types and life cycle stages, and providing professional solutions to help the building industry and various communities to reduce carbon emissions. As the third evaluation system in the construction field jointly launched by the two parties, the “Smart Building Evaluation System” will help the building industry explore a new technical path, improve operation performance, and bring more economic benefits and added value. These three sets of evaluation systems have all been registered with the National Certification and Accreditation Administration (CNCA), and are currently the most advanced and authoritative low-carbon and intelligent certification systems in the construction industry in China. In the future, TÜV Rheinland and BRE will continue to leverage their respective technological advantages in the construction field and help the relevant industrial chain embrace a smarter, greener and lower-carbon future.