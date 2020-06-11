TUV Rheinland India introduces “Back to Business” to ensure safer workplaces

BANGALORE, India, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TUV Rheinland, a global leader in independent technical services announced the launch of “Back to Business“ – a program for a healthy work environment in the New Normal to develop safe and sustainable solutions for meeting the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The objective of the program is to carry out an independent and comprehensive on-site assessment of the preparedness of organizations to ensure a safer and healthier environment.

Mr. Thomas Fuhrmann, Managing Director, TUV Rheinland India said, “With the launch of the ‘Back to Business‘ program, we continue to strive towards our core philosophy of “making lives safer”. As an extension of this philosophy, we at TUV Rheinland intend to ensure that health, safety, and hygiene measures are put in place for organizations to recommence activity and that these measures meet local and international regulations, as well as recognized industry best practices. With these health, safety, and hygiene measures we intend to establish a safer working environment for organizations.” He added, “As an independent, neutral and professional organization, we are committed to working towards a future that fulfils the needs of both mankind and the environment in the long term.”

The “Back to Business“ program will be carried out by an exclusive team of TUV Rheinland experts who are trained on the nuances of carrying out assessments for a post-pandemic environment.

On the launch of the “Back to Business“ program, Mr. Ganga Charan Sharma, Vice President – Supply Chain Audits & Customized Services, TUV Rheinland India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) Region said, “This new initiative is an integral part of our business strategy. It has been designed to help organizations adhere to mandatory directives issued by regulatory bodies, to identify potential gaps in the system, drive fortification measures, boost confidence and reassure employees by providing a protective and safe environment for employees and other stakeholders.” He added, “We are committed to delivering the most important needs of wellbeing and safety through responsible practices that are immensely significant during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Our assessment team is very vigilant and abide by the best practices related to personal hygiene and social distancing.”

The assessment methodology, such as review of management system documentation, assessment of the site conditions through an in-depth facility tour, verification of records for the prevention of COVID-19, and interviews of personnel will be adopted to collect impartial evidence for verifying the extent of conformance. Industries including Hospitality, Retail, Food & Restaurants, Education, Textile and Leather, Engineering, Pharma and other office spaces will benefit from the Back to Business audit program.

