Tuya Hosts the Global AIoT Online Expo to Provide Business Opportunities for Clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Global IoT platform leader, Tuya Smart, will host the Global AIoT Online Expo (AIE) beginning March 3, 2020. The Global AIoT Expo is an online event that enables manufacturers, brands and retail chains to collaborate, source products, and conduct business together online.

Due to the coronavirus situation worldwide, many global exhibitions have been delayed or cancelled. While global brands and factories are rearranging their plans for sourcing and attending exhibitions, the AIE provides an opportunity to interact without meeting in person to see global brands, products, and IoT solutions. Calex from Europe, Brilliant from Australia, Geonav from Brazil, Elari from Russia, Connex from South Africa, and other brands from the IoT industry will be joining the Global AIoT Online Expo at expo.tuya.com.

Manufacturers can work online with leading IoT companies to integrate their products with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alice, Samsung SmartThings, and other major voice assistants or smart home platforms.

“The AIE brings an immersive experience to brands by allowing them to showcase thousands of products online,” said Leo Chen, Tuya’s chairman and president. “As the leading global AI+IoT platform, Tuya is empowered to find ways to help businesses grow through innovative methods. In the past 14 days, we have been working closely with our global partners and optimizing our IoT Development Platform with more features to better launch the show online. We are confident that the 2020 AIoT Online Expo will be successful, and we’re honored to host it.”

The AIE offers convenience for businesses to select products, discuss product requirements, continue online product development, make online transactions, and coordinate mass production, as well as access 24/7 services at the same time. The audience can also use VR to experience the smart scenarios in the living room, kitchen, bedroom and other smart home scenes.

Tuya will exhibit over 2,000 top-tier smart products from 8 categories along with more than 500 IoT solutions at the 2020 AIoT Online Expo, with showcases including the Tuya IoT Development Venue, AI Solution Venue, and SaaS / PaaS Solution Venue.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. The company serves more than 180,000 clients in over 190 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan and India.

