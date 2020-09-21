Tuya Smart kicks off inaugural AI+IoT Business Conference Virtual Conference (ABC), bringing together key industry leaders in the SEA IoT scene

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The first virtual Southeast Asia (SEA) AI+IoT Business Conference has kicked off from today, which brings together key major industry organizations including Tuya Smart, a leading global AIoT platform, and other leading partners in SEA.



2020 AI+IoT Business Conference Online

Themed on “Revive in Growth – Inspired by Intelligence”, the inaugural virtual ABC aims to harness AIoT for transforming businesses in Southeast Asia, after the pandemic. The event consists of a series of fireside chats and TED-style talks by esteemed companies and innovators.

The pandemic has been a boon for the industry and shown the relevance of IoT products in our daily lives. “This (pandemic) will be the start when young people begin to learn more about the smart home,” Mr. Ryan, CEO from Indonesian brand Bardi Smart Home commented.

Mr. Vincent Chew, Group Managing Director of Pensonic, one of the leading electrical household appliances brand in Malaysia, said, “As more homes will be connected, consumers will be able to enjoy the convenience of automation and ultimately lead to energy saving, where devices shall work around our movement and environment.” Xie Chongtong, President of Thailand’s home security and CCTV brand Watashi added, “IoT innovation is driven by increasing demands of connection scenarios, which will become more and more automated and intelligent.”

The 2020 AI+IoT Business Conference Online – Southeast Asia is the first of the regional event instead of global, and the first ever with focus in the SEA region.

Jeff Immelt, Former Chairman and CEO of GE and Chairman of Tuya US said, “the event is a major initiative that move forward the development of IoT, and shift the entire smart home landscape in Southeast Asia and give great momentum to its growth”.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart is a leading global AIoT platform provider with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya’s platform has smart-enabled more than 90,000 smart products in hundreds of categories worldwide, and Tuya’s serving more than 180,000 clients, many of them are leaders in their respective industries and regions. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, and China.

