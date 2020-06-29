TV host KC Montero among 100 individuals arrested in Makati City bar

MANILA, Philippines — Around 100 individuals including actor and TV host KC Montero were arrested by police in a bar in Barangay Salcedo Village in Makati City on Sunday.

In its report released Monday, the Makati City police said they received information that the bar “has several customers drinking and dining and violating the social distancing” amid the general community quarantine being implemented in Metro Manila.

Police officers then launched an operation at 5:35 p.m. Sunday that led to the discovery of the bar operation and “customers who were caught in the act drinking liquor in each table.”

Police said several of the arrested customers, both Filipinos and foreign nationals, were also caught violating physical distancing.

They were brought to the Makati City Police Station for booking procedures and possible filing of complaint for alleged violation of the Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Bars are still not allowed to reopen in areas under general community quarantine. It is only allowed to resume operations in areas under modified GCQ at a reduced operating capacity.

