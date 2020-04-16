TVU Networks Remote Video Streaming Solutions Help Religious Organizations to Safely Broadcast Services to Their Parishioners

QUEZON CITY, Phillipines, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Philippine religious institution Nuestra Senora de Aranzazu Parish have successfully used TVU solutions for its Catholic Parade live broadcasting. During the epidemic, TVU solutions will also be the best choice for religious institutions to complete online worship activities without crowd gathering. The impact of the coronavirus is challenging the ability of all faith-based organizations to continue to engage, support and ease the fear of their parishioners and members. The restrictions placed on group gatherings takes away the ability to attend traditional in-person services including mass, prayer and worship. This means churches, temples, synagogues and mosques must find new creative and cost-effective ways to connect with members remotely. This is where TVU’s proven solutions for superior online live video streaming can help.



Nuestra Senora de Aranzazu Parish chose TVU’s solutions because it makes the Catholic Parade live broadcasting easy, fast and inexpensive for houses of worship to bring the worship experience to an online audience with professional, high-quality and multiple camera supported live video production by using its TVU Anywhere and TVU Producer solutions.

At present, the TVU Anywhere app turns any Apple or Android mobile device or Apple computer into a live HD video capture and streaming transmitter using all available cellular, WiFi and Ethernet connections. Simply download the free app and start streaming.

With its intuitive user interface, TVU Producer allows anyone to take one or more TVU Anywhere live streams and do professional live video production without needing extensive training. Reach members wherever they may be as TVU Producer supports live video sharing to multiple locations including social media platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Yahoo Live, CDNs and websites, etc. There’s no expensive or complicated hardware equipment to purchase since it’s all cloud and Internet based.

Houses of worship around the world have relied for many years on TVU to reach members online. View the page ( https://bit.ly/2XFflLK ) to read how a Catholic Parade was shared live on Facebook using TVU Anywhere and TVU Producer.

