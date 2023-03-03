TVU Networks wins GSMA’s 5G Innovation Challenge for “How 5G Lowers the Barriers for Live Broadcasts”

5G Connectivity Enables Live Remote Production with Up to 90 Percent Cost Reduction, Due to Less Staffing and Travel Requirements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks was selected as a GSMA 5G Industry Challenge winner in the “5G Innovation Challenge” category based on its submission, “How 5G Lowers the Barriers for Live Broadcast.” The GSMA (Groupe Spécial Mobile Association) represents the worldwide mobile communications industry. TVU was also a runner up in GSMA’s Entertainment category and participated in Spain’s 5G Catalonia project for which telecom provider and TVU partner Cellnex Telecom received a GSMA Foundry Excellence Award. The GSMA 5G awards will be presented during the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, running from 27 February to 2 March.



Yoni Tayar, Global Marketing Director at TVU Networks, accepts GSMA’s 5G Innovation Challenge award on behalf of the company at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The GSMA 5G Industry Challenge launched last summer to build on the success of the GSMA 5G Transformation Hub , which showcases the most innovative 5G solutions in the world and now includes more than 50 case studies. The Challenge is designed to show how industries across the globe are making the most of 5G and to recognise those leading the way with the most innovative use cases.

“We’re thrilled to recognise the organisations that are innovating and pushing boundaries with exciting 5G solutions. 5G is helping businesses and societies run more efficiently and more productively; improving convenience and delivering richer experiences in a variety of areas,” said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. “The 5G Industry Challenge winners are truly leading the way and we thank all of our winners – all of our entrants should be proud of their achievements.”

“We’re honored with this selection,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Partnering with 5G technology leaders like Qualcomm, we’ve successfully implemented 5G-based live video transmission solutions for broadcasters, which has brought revolutionary changes to the industry. The power of 5G connectivity is very visible in live production where it can radically reduce crew and travel costs for broadcasters. Our innovations in video-over-IP technology align perfectly with recent 5G network breakthroughs. TVU continues to innovate and collaborate on 5G development, transforming it for the industry and delivering future solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our 5G partners on future initiatives that showcase the transformative power of 5G.”

GSMA 5G Industry Challenge Judge David Pringle states, “With more than 1,000 customers using 5G to slash the cost of capturing live video feeds, TVU is pointing the way to a future in which high-speed cellular connectivity makes it possible for everyone from charities to amateur theater groups to football teams and cycling clubs to broadcast live footage from their events. Rather than resting on its laurels, TVU is now exploring how 5G mmWave could meet the demand for highly immersive 8K footage from multiple angles.”

The six category winners were selected from more than 36 nominations. In addition to the winning entries, GSMA will be recognising the great work that is happening around the world by publishing many of the nominations as case studies on the GSMA 5G Transformation Hub.

The strengthened bonded cellular connections, sub-second latency and increased signal quality of TVU’s technology provide an ideal solution for multi-camera live production over 5G in the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award-winning 5G Catalonia project. The initiative is part of Spain’s 5G Catalonia project – one of several 5G pilot development grants awarded by Red.es looking to energize 5G transmission in the Barcelona region. The live production demonstrated the expansive capacity of the TVU ecosystem within a 5G network, including the ability to transport and edit multiple HD signals remotely with a high-quality, low-latency broadcast output. Cellnex Telecom who supplied the 5G network will receive the award.

“I am extremely happy that the 5G Catalonia project is being recognised with a GSMA Foundry Excellence Award,” said Richard Cockle, Head of GSMA Foundry. “They have produced seven remarkable use cases which showcase the real life benefits of 5G technology and how it can be used in everyday life. With this high impact initiative they have shown outstanding innovation and achievement.”

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. The company is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.

Connectivity for Good engages members, governments and civil society, to advance positive policy and spectrum outcomes, facilitate digital innovation to reduce inequalities in our world, and tackle todays’ biggest societal challenges such as digital inclusion, climate change and sustainability.

Industry Services and Solutions underpins the technology and interoperability that make mobile work. Via our projects, working groups and promotional activities we facilitate the industry’s focus on areas such as 5G, Mobile IoT, fraud and security. And our technical services offer tools, data and resources to enable even more efficient and robust mobile experiences for users.

Outreach provides the world’s largest platform, convening and informing the mobile ecosystem, at MWC Barcelona, Shanghai, Las Vegas, Africa and the M360 series, and through Mobile World Live and GSMA Intelligence with breaking news, insights and expert analysis.

For more information on the Challenge please see www.gsma.com/5gHub.