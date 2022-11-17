Twelve PolyU academics recognised amongst the world’s most highly cited researchers, the third highest number in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has the third highest number in Hong Kong of the world’s most highly cited researchers this year, with 12 PolyU academics (including two former PolyU members) being recognised in the list of “Highly Cited Researchers 2022” by Clarivate Analytics for their significant research impact, reflected in their publication of multiple papers that have been frequently cited by fellow academics.

A total of 6,938 researchers from 69 countries and regions with a diverse range of research fields are named as Highly Cited Researchers in 2022. The list identifies the most influential scholars around the world, determined by the production of multiple highly cited papers that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and year in the Web of Science citation index over the last decade.

The inclusion of 12 PolyU academics in the list is a testament to the University’s pursuit of research excellence and commitment to positive societal impact on various fronts.

PolyU researchers featured in the list are as follows. One of the researchers has been listed in two categories: