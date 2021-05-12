Twenty One Pilots Announce Sydney Pop-Up Store

American duo Twenty One Pilots are gearing up to release their sixth studio album Scaled And Icy next Friday, 21st May, and to celebrate, they’re giving Aussie fans the opportunity to pick up some sweet, sweet merchandise via a pop-up store that’s popping up in Sydney next Saturday, 22nd May.

The Grammy Award winning duo have never done anything like this before, so fans are in for a treat.

The shop will pop-up at The Camperdown Studios from 12.3oPM to 5PM. Fans will have access to exclusive merch that will only be available on the day, and never-before-seen Twenty One Pilots art, as well as the chance to take part in an immersive interactive experience.

There’ll be a DJ and many good times. And speaking of good times, you can have the chance to gain early access to the pop-up shop by entering in the pre-save competition. 50 lucky winners will gain access to an exclusive livestream of the band inside the world of Scaled And Icy, as well as allowing them the chance to get first dibs on the exclusive merch.

This week, the band shared the title track from the upcoming record, written and largely produced by Joseph in isolation over the past year, with Dun putting together the drums from across the country. Though they weren’t in the same room, the track allowed them to figure out new modes of creating, and ‘Scaled And Icy’ wholly and aptly encapsulates that journey.

Purchase tickets to the livestream experience below.

Twenty One Pilots – Scaled And Icy Livestream

Friday, 21st May

8PM ET

Tickets: TOP Website