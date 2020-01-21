TWG: Motorcycle taxi pilot run to continue after Senate hearing

MANILA, Philippines — The pilot run on motorcycle taxis will continue despite an earlier decision to terminate it early, Antonio Gardiola Jr., the chairman of the Department of Transportation’s technical working group, said on Tuesday.

“The sentiment of the honorable senators is to continue the study, and I’ve already talked with the Secretary of Transportation. We will have a meeting with providers this afternoon para ma-tresh out namin kung ano ang dapat gawin,” Gardiola said in an interview over CNN Philippines.

“Itutuloy po natin ‘yan, we will come up with guidelines, we will talk to the providers with (the) guidance of the Secretary,” Gardiola added when asked if the pilot run will push through.

