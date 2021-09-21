TWG to craft local doing business report criteria

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said a technical working group (TWG) will craft a localized doing business (DB) report methodology or criteria.

In a statement on Tuesday, ARTA said Director General Jeremiah Belgica made the motion to create the TWG, which the Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council (EODB-ART) approved in its 15th council meeting on Monday.

The TWG will be headed by ARTA Deputy Director General for Operations Undersecretary Ernesto Perez and will be composed of members of the EODB-ART Advisory Council, which include the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Finance, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the private sector.

Belgica earlier said they are planning to conduct a local doing of business ranking following the World Bank’s announcement that it will discontinue the DB report following internal data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 results.

The DB report provides measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies.

The Philippines ranked 95th out of 190 economies in the 2020 Doing Business Report, up from the 124th spot in the previous ranking.

Belgica said a “more personalized and localized” version of the DB report would help government officials continue their ease of DB efforts.



“We will do a little bit more of contextualizing in the Philippine system for the benefit of our government. So, we can see if we are improving from where we used to be. The participation of the private sector is indispensable in the entire system that we are hoping to have,” said Belgica.

He said localizing the DB report will allow ARTA to address some limitations in the World Bank’s annual report.