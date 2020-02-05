Twin Peaks Announce Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 5, 2020

Chicago indie-rockers and the band that gave us ‘Making Breakfast’, Twin Peaks are coming to Australia in April. The five-piece were announced as a headliner of Bad Friday last month and today they’ve announced a full tour.

Twin Peaks released their fourth studio album Lookout Low in September last year. That won’t be the only new music they’re bringing on their Aussie tour though. They’ve released another two singles since: ‘Cawfee’ and ‘St. Vulgar St.’.

Already announced on the Bad Friday lineup along with Boogie Festival’s lineup, Twin Peaks will be hitting up Adelaide, Sydney, Tallarook, Melbourne, and Brisbane before closing the tour in Wollongong.

On the upcoming tour, frontman Cadien Lake James says, “Everyone’s having so much fun playing together as we’ve all grown and gotten better.”

Twin Peaks’ bassist, Jack Dolan adds, “There’s something intangible about how our chemistry and friendship has evolved. We rely on each other so much.”

Twin Peaks were last in Australia in 2018 to support Skeggs on tour.

Check out all the dates and listen to ‘Making Breakfast’ below.

[embedded content]

Twin Peaks Australian Tour Dates 2020

Tickets on sale 10am AEDT Tuesday, 11th February

Pre-sale starts 10am AEDT Friday, 7th February

Wednesday, 8th April

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 10th April 10

Bad Friday, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th April

Boogie Festival, Tallarook

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 15th April

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

The Foundry, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

La La La’s, Wollongong

Tickets: Official Website