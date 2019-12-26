“TWINNING: Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff show off ‘matching’ baby bumps”
Sisters-in-law Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff delighted their fans and followers after photos of them showing off their “matching” baby bumps appeared on Instagram Tuesday.
Sisters-in-law Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff delighted their fans and followers after photos of them showing off their “matching” baby bumps appeared on Instagram Tuesday.
Both are due to deliver baby girls next year. Anne, who is expecting with her vlogger-husband Erwann Heussaff, shared the exciting news about her pregnancy in November, while Solenn and her businessman-husband Nico Bolzico made their big announcement in August.
“To pee or not to pee. That is never the question,” wrote Solenn as caption to her Instagram post.
Meanwhile, in his respective post, Erwan described her wife and sister’s twin pregnancies as the “best Christmas present of all time”.
“You know what that means! Nico and I finally have a legitimate excuse to take the next step in our relationship and move in together. Happy holidays everyone!” he added in jest.